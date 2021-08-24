Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Aflac reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.