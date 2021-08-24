Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $8,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 315,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $599.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

