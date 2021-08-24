Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,876 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 56.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

