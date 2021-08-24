Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 77.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,091,000 after acquiring an additional 130,855 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.54 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

