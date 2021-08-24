Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after buying an additional 230,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

