Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.50. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

