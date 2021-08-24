Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.