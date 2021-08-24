Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,747 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.