Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

