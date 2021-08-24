Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 138 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

