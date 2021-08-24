Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,866. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.65.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

