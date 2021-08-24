Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 39,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.