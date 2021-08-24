Adams Wealth Management Sells 212 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

