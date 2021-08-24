Adams Wealth Management Has $415,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in The AES were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $86,850,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $44,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

