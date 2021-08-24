Accel Wealth Management Sells 550 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 260,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

