Accel Wealth Management Sells 500 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

