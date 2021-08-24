Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,252,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $458.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

