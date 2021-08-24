Accel Wealth Management Has $231,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $422.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $422.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

