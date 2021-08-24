Accel Wealth Management Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 273.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

