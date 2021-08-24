Accel Wealth Management Has $113,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 205,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 239,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07.

