Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 1,588,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

CCL opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.