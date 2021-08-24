AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post $1.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.54 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $42.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AC Immune by 223.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 196,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 901.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

