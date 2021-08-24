Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00823943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00102725 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

