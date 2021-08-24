Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Position Boosted by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 376.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,121. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40.

