AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,266. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.