$990.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post $990.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $978.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE LW traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $66.13. 1,471,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,937,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,244,000 after buying an additional 455,046 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 134,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.