$99.99 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report sales of $99.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.97 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,963. Vicor has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $122.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,069 shares of company stock worth $21,723,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

