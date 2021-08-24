$9.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post sales of $9.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $16.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SLGL opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

