8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. 8PAY has a total market cap of $374,595.79 and approximately $1.15 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00132262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,189.47 or 0.99797196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.07 or 0.01018609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.31 or 0.06748532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

