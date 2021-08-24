88mph (MPH) Price Hits $64.42 on Major Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $64.42 or 0.00133616 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded 19% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,130 coins and its circulating supply is 375,222 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

