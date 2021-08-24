8,763 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.