8,567 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,658,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $45.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.