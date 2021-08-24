83,488 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000. Signet Jewelers comprises 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 842,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

