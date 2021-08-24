$743.61 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $743.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the highest is $746.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avaya by 106,695.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 199.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 251,080 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avaya by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth $586,000.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 345.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

