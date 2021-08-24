$739.56 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $739.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.61 million. Incyte posted sales of $620.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Incyte by 173.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,478. Incyte has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

