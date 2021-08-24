729,403 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 729,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,000. Ford Motor makes up about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 721,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,569,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

