700 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.