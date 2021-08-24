$660.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce $660.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the highest is $663.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $599.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

ENSG opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Ensign Group by 103,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

