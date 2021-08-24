$66.30 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $66.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.71 million. Inseego reported sales of $90.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $268.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $274.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.90 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

INSG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 742,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,839. The company has a market cap of $867.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

