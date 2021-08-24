$6.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.43 and the lowest is $6.09. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 354.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.