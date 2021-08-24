$577.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post sales of $577.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $604.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

