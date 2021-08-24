$56.00 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $56.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $221.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 666,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

