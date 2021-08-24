5,383 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Weibo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.