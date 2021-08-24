$500.72 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $500.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE NBR opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.