450 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.27. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,903. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

