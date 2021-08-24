450 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 207.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.77. The company had a trading volume of 316,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

