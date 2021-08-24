42,708 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. 219,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,747 shares of company stock valued at $13,481,210. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

