31,000 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after buying an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after buying an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,368,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 116,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

