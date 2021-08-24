$3.60 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

Several research firms recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $119,453.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,593,012.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,479 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DermTech stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

