$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.51 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

ADNT traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

